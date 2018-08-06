Russian emerald took the top prize at 2018 AGTA Spectrum Awards

Today

American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) announced The Best of the Show winner of 2018 AGTA Spectrum Awards. The award went to Joseph Ambalu, of New York-based Amba Gem Corp., for his platinum and 18k yellow gold ring featuring a 7.16 ct. untreated Russian Emerald accented with diamonds.





Image credit: prnewswire.com





AGTA Spectrum Awards is one of the most remarkable and recognized competitions for designers and craftsmen who use natural coloured gemstones and pearls in their creations.

Ricardo Basta of E. Eichberg won the Best Use of Color award for his 18k yellow gold “Phoenix Rising” necklace featuring Mandarin garnets, Paraiba tourmalines, sappires, rubies, fire opals, tsavorite garnets and a 77 ct. turquoise.





Image credit: prnewswire.com





The Best Use of Pearls award went to Avi Raz of A & Z Pearls. The award-winning necklace features multicolored natural baroque pearls accented with pink, yellow and rhodium gold beads.

Deirdre Featherstone of Featherstone Designs was awarded with the Best use of Platinum and Color prize for the platinum “Wonder Woman” cuff with aquamarines, tanzanites, blue zircons, lavender spinels, tourmalines and star-set diamonds.

The Best Use of Platinum Crown went to John Haynes of Schmitt Jewelers for his “Solar Blossom” ring containing orange zircon, garnets and diamonds.

Patrick King of Jewelsmith won the Fashion Forward award for his 14k white and rose gold pendant with sapphires and diamonds.

Zoltan David took the first place in the Bridal Wear category. He created a rose gold necklace with an opals and sapphires. Erica Courtney designed the best Business/Day Wear necklace, “Emerald City”, featuring a pearl-shaped emerald with diamonds. Niveet Nagpal won the first place in Classical division for his platinum ring with a tourmaline, diamonds, Paraiba tourmalines and Alexandrite.The Evening Wear first prize went to Gross & Currens of David Gross Group for a platinum-and-yellow-sapphire ring with diamonds.

Over a dozen of awards will be presented to first-time entrants with their fresh views and designs.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished