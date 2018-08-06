Login
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton

Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...

09 july 2018

Russian emerald took the top prize at 2018 AGTA Spectrum Awards

News

American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) announced The Best of the Show winner of 2018 AGTA Spectrum Awards. The award went to Joseph Ambalu, of New York-based Amba Gem Corp., for his platinum and 18k yellow gold ring featuring a 7.16 ct. untreated Russian Emerald accented with diamonds. 

news_13082018_agta.png
Image credit: prnewswire.com


AGTA Spectrum Awards is one of the most remarkable and recognized competitions for designers and craftsmen who use natural coloured gemstones and pearls in their creations.
Ricardo Basta of E. Eichberg won the Best Use of Color award for his 18k yellow gold “Phoenix Rising” necklace featuring Mandarin garnets, Paraiba tourmalines, sappires, rubies, fire opals, tsavorite garnets and a 77 ct. turquoise.

news_13082018_agta2.png
Image credit: prnewswire.com


The Best Use of Pearls award went to Avi Raz of A & Z Pearls. The award-winning necklace features multicolored natural baroque pearls accented with pink, yellow and rhodium gold beads.
Deirdre Featherstone of Featherstone Designs was awarded with the Best use of Platinum and Color prize for the platinum “Wonder Woman” cuff with aquamarines, tanzanites, blue zircons, lavender spinels, tourmalines and star-set diamonds.
The Best Use of Platinum Crown went to John Haynes of Schmitt Jewelers for his “Solar Blossom” ring containing orange zircon, garnets and diamonds.
Patrick King of Jewelsmith won the Fashion Forward award for his 14k white and rose gold pendant with sapphires and diamonds.
Zoltan David took the first place in the Bridal Wear category. He created a rose gold necklace with an opals and sapphires. Erica Courtney designed the best Business/Day Wear necklace, “Emerald City”, featuring a pearl-shaped emerald with diamonds. Niveet Nagpal won the first place in Classical division for his platinum ring with a tourmaline, diamonds, Paraiba tourmalines and Alexandrite.The Evening Wear first prize went to Gross & Currens of David Gross Group for a platinum-and-yellow-sapphire ring with diamonds.
Over a dozen of awards will be presented to first-time entrants with their fresh views and designs.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

