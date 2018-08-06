Lucara Diamond’s Q2 core earnings drop 36 pct to $36 mln

Today

Lucara Diamond’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) eased 35.7 percent to $36.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $51.8 million, a year earlier, according to the company’s latest financial results.It said the decreased EBITDA reflects lower revenues attributable to a smaller volume and lower average price of exceptional stones sold, as compared to the second quarter of 2017.The company recorded revenues of $64.5 million for its two tenders in the quarter compared to $79.6 million, in the second quarter of 2017.It also said lower revenues show natural variability in the number and quality of exceptional diamonds recovered in any quarter and the recent decision not to inventory exceptional diamonds over multiple production periods.Lucara produced 81,507 carats in the second quarter from its Karowe mine in Botswana.A total of 253 specials (single diamonds larger than 10.8 carats) were recovered during the period under consideration including 11 diamonds greater than 100 carats in weight.