GJEPC signs MoU with Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange; launches a new campaign positioning industry as ‘A Valuable Asset to India’

On the sidelines of IIJS 2018 in Mumbai, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) signed an MoU with the Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange and will also open an office in China to promote trade between the world's largest bullion markets.

“We want to broad-base our market and China is expected to provide us opportunity as an alternative market," said GJEPC chairman Pramod Kumar Agarwal.

The bilateral trade in the gems and jewellery sector has been on the rise in the recent years. In 2017, the trade had reached $21.41 bn, registering a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year, with exports from here clocking $13.96 bn.

The GJEPC is also looking at setting up bases in smaller markets like Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam, which will help the sector to incrementally grow, Agarwal said, adding that the council is also talking to Kuwait to create some avenues there.

In a separate event to launch the new campaign, GJEPC Vice Chairman, Colin Shah elaborated on the key thought behind this initiative, “The public at large is not aware of the contribution that the industry makes to nation building. The campaign aims at getting across the value we bring to the country’s economy and the positive impact we are having on the lives of so many millions.”

Five different aspects are portrayed to get this message across – the industry’s pre-eminent position in the global industry; its contribution to the nation’s GDP; the massive number of employment opportunities it creates; the measures implemented for enhancing worker welfare, and the positive impact this indirectly has on the quality of life for their families as well.

“We believe that this will impact perceptions about our industry and help the people of this country get a better understanding of the role we play in nation building,” Shah concluded.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



