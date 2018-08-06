Login
Registration

Exclusive

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

Today

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton

Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...

09 july 2018

GJEPC signs MoU with Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange; launches a new campaign positioning industry as ‘A Valuable Asset to India’

Today
News

On the sidelines of IIJS 2018 in Mumbai, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) signed an MoU with the Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange and will also open an office in China to promote trade between the world's largest bullion markets.
“We want to broad-base our market and China is expected to provide us opportunity as an alternative market," said GJEPC chairman Pramod Kumar Agarwal.
The bilateral trade in the gems and jewellery sector has been on the rise in the recent years. In 2017, the trade had reached $21.41 bn, registering a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year, with exports from here clocking $13.96 bn.
The GJEPC is also looking at setting up bases in smaller markets like Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam, which will help the sector to incrementally grow, Agarwal said, adding that the council is also talking to Kuwait to create some avenues there.
In a separate event to launch the new campaign, GJEPC Vice Chairman, Colin Shah elaborated on the key thought behind this initiative, “The public at large is not aware of the contribution that the industry makes to nation building. The campaign aims at getting across the value we bring to the country’s economy and the positive impact we are having on the lives of so many millions.”
Five different aspects are portrayed to get this message across – the industry’s pre-eminent position in the global industry; its contribution to the nation’s GDP; the massive number of employment opportunities it creates; the measures implemented for enhancing worker welfare, and the positive impact this indirectly has on the quality of life for their families as well.
“We believe that this will impact perceptions about our industry and help the people of this country get a better understanding of the role we play in nation building,” Shah concluded.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished