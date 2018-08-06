Position of Russia’s Jewelers Guild on lab-made diamonds fully coincides with that of CIBJO, GIA and the Ministry of Finance of Russia

Today

In July 2018, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) expanded the definition of "diamond" and now a lab-made polished diamond turned to be a “diamond” as well.

Previously, the FTC defined only natural polished diamonds as diamonds. According to the FTC, such a definition ceased to be relevant, as from the chemical and crystallographic points of view lab-made diamonds are also diamonds even though they were not formed in the bowels of the Earth.

Moreover, the FTC generally believes that the word "synthetic", which is used to describe lab-made diamonds, causes incorrect associations among buyers (!). The FTC believes that the term "synthetic" defines a stone as not real or artificial, and therefore the commission recommends not to use it (!).

Meanwhile, just four years ago, at the CIBJO Congress in Moscow (Russia’s Jewelers Guild is a member of this organization) its Diamond Commission proposed that from now on the definition of diamond would also add the following: "[A] diamond is a mineral, which has been formed completely by nature without human interference during its formation. A diamond may subsequently be modified by normal lapidary practices."

CIBJO's position is that polished diamonds without indicating their artificial origin can be perceived by customers as natural, which does not correspond to reality. This is why synthetic polished diamonds should by all means be disclosed as synthetic, for which purpose Clause 4.3.1.1 of the Diamond Blue Book states: "The fact that a synthetic diamond is wholly or partially synthetic shall be disclosed. Only the term "synthetic", "laboratory-created" or "laboratory-grown" shall be used to describe synthetic diamonds. These terms shall not be abbreviated ... and shall be equally as conspicuous and immediately precede the word "diamond".

In addition, the Diamond Commission at that time considered the customs tariffs using the same tariff for natural and synthetic stones, since there was no separate tariff for synthetic diamonds, and said this situation was inadmissible, as this could theoretically lead to a situation, when someone can say that natural and synthetic stones are identical, because the customs fee is the same for both.

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has a similar view (on the inadmissibility of mixing natural and synthetic diamonds). And a similar resolute position is occupied by the Russian regulator. Only two years ago, Russia’s Federal Law "On Precious Metals and Precious Stones" added a formulation saying that “materials of artificial origin having the characteristics (properties) of precious stones shall not be considered as precious stones.”

Accordingly, the latest edited version of Clause 65 in Resolution No. 55 dated 19.01.1998 states: "While using materials of artificial origin possessing the characteristics (properties) of precious stones as inserts, their tags shall indicate that such stones are not precious."

The position of Russia’s Jewelers Guild on this issue was reflected in the corporate standards developed for gem-quality stones and it fully coincides with the positions of CIBJO, GIA and the Ministry of Finance of Russia.

Vladimir Zboykov for Rough & Polished

