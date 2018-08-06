Login
IIJS 2018 kicks off in Mumbai with a positive note; ‘Prelude’ showcases the industry’s best creations

Today
News

The 35th India International Jewellery Show Premiere (IIJS) at Mumbai was inaugurated on 9th August 2018 by Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, President, CIBJO - The World Jewellery Confederation in the presence of GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal, Vice Chairman Colin Shah, foreign diplomats, government officials and leading members of the trade.

news_10082018_iijs.png
Image credit: GJEPC


Speaking at the event, Agrawal said that the Council was working very closely with the government to achieve its vision of adding 2 mn jobs in the sector and increasing exports to $70 bn by 2022. “GJEPC had taken steps to enhance infrastructure through setting up 13 Common Facility Centres, developing a chain of training institutions, participating in the global campaign for the generic promotion of diamonds, and aggressively marketing Indian jewellery through participation in shows, conducting Buyer-Seller meets and other initiatives”, he added.
Congratulating the Council for its efforts, Dr Cavalieri said that CIBJO and GJEPC have worked closely together, and would continue to do so, while stating that “the global jewellery industry cannot march forward without the valuable inputs from a country like India”.
In a video message to the GJEPC on the occasion of IIJS 2018, Honourable Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Shri Suresh Prabhu extended his apologies for not being personally present to inaugurate the show. He said that the government was keen to help the industry develop to new heights and promote Indian jewellery globally. “The potential to increase exports of customised, handmade jewellery is great,” he added.
Vice Chairman Colin Shah unveiled the GJEPC’s new promotional campaign which conveyed different aspects of the lesser known face of the industry. Shah said the GJEPC campaign to promote this face of the industry would be unveiled across print and social media.
Thanking all those who had contributed to putting together the show, Shailesh Sangani, GJEPC’s Convener, National Exhibitions said that the show was expected to host nearly 40,000 visitors over the next few days. IIJS 2018 will run till August 13, 2018. The Prelude to IIJS was organised by the GJEPC in association with the DPA; powered by GIA and co-partnered by Achal Jewels.
In a first GJEPC held the ‘Prelude to IIJS 2018’ on August 8, 2018, on the eve of the official inauguration of IIJS 2018.

news_10082018_prelude.png
Image credit: GJEPC


At the event, 15 jewellers showcased their best creations including large bridal pieces worked in gold, studded with colour gemstones, minakari and other embellishments, to diamond studded jewellery set off with colour gemstones.
GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal welcomed the guests including the exhibitors, visitors from the world over and the media. He said that the Prelude to IIJS was an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their innovative designs and excellent craftsmanship. “India is well known all over the world for its gems & jewellery; its designs and the skills of its craftsmen,” he added.
Commenting on IIJS 2018, Agarwal said, “India is the leading diamond manufacturing centres; the fourth largest jewellery supplier to the world and a renowned centre for colour gemstones. Moreover it is a centre which follows the best business practices and is completely compliant.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


