ALROSA July rough and polished diamonds sales reached $339 million

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for July and seven months of 2018.

ALROSA July 2018 sales of rough and polished diamonds increased by 16% yoy to $339.1 million. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to $333.8 million, polished diamond sales – $5.3 million.

January-July 2018 total diamond sales grew 9% yoy to $3.029 billion. During the 7 months of 2018, rough diamonds were sold for $2.973 billion, polished diamonds – for $55.3 million.

“Compared to last year, demand for rough diamonds remains more balanced – almost all diamond categories benefit from continued demand in key markets globally. In July, there was a minor seasonal softening on the market in the run up to August holidays, but not as intensive as last year. Demand for expensive high-quality diamonds kept being strong during seven months,” commented on the sales results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.



