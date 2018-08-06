Diamcor recovers six special diamonds

Today

Diamcor Mining said it recovered six rough diamonds in the special (+10.8 carats) category as a result of the limited processing completed in July and the first week of August at its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa.The diamonds recovered include one high quality 18.45 carat gem octahedron rough diamond, two gem quality rough diamonds weighing 18.56 and 14.71 carats respectively, and three non-gem quality rough diamond weighing 21.92 carats, 17.32 carats, and 15.84 carats.Diamcor said in addition to the recovery of these special category diamonds, about 2,400 carats of rough diamonds were recovered."We are very pleased with the results of the initial modifications made to the processing plants, as well as with the number of larger diamonds recovered on very limited volumes," said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor."With these initial modifications meeting or exceeding expectations, our focus will now shift to running increasing volumes in the coming weeks, and to completing the installation of the paste thickener system to allow for us to further increase processing volumes for the long term."