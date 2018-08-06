Exclusive
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
ALROSA holds the first in many years polished diamond tender in New York
In total, 111 stones of standard color with total weight of 308.97 carats were sold. The total revenue from sales amounted to $1.5 million. Companies from the largest centers of diamond trade, including Belgium, India, Israel and the US, participated in the tender.
“We brought to New York polished diamonds of various cuts, weighing from 2 to 6 carats. We were pleased to see great interest from American buyers, especially given the fact that this was our first tender in the US after a long break. We also succeeded in attracting new clients, and by the end of this year, we hope to hold one more tender, where we will bring a more interesting assortment", - Pavel Vinikhin, director of DIAMONDS ALROSA, commented on the results.
The United States is the world's largest market for the consumption of diamond jewelry. The ALROSA office in New York was opened in 2006, but since 2016, it has not been operating for organizational reasons. It resumed work in spring 2018.
ALROSA's trading offices are also located in the world's major centers of diamond trade: Antwerp, Hong Kong, Dubai, Ramat Gan. There is also a representative office in Mumbai.
DIAMONDS ALROSA is ALROSA’s own cutting and polishing division and one of Russia’s largest diamond manufacturers. It works with large rough diamonds over 1.8 carats, including special size rough diamonds and those with unique color specifications. The division is engaged not only in the manufacture of polished diamonds, but in their sale as well. The bulk of products are sold by wholesale lots at monthly trading sessions, both for export and in the domestic market.