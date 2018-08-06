China threatens to impose new tariffs on America’s gem and jewellery imports

In the context of the so called “tariff battle” between the USA and China, Beijing threatens to impose duties of 25% on the US imports of gems and jewellery, including watches, says South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The Chinese move followed America’s announcement about the implementation of further tariffs on another $200 bn of Chinese products.

Chinese duties will affect luxury products including watches and jewellery, and the gem stones used to make them, such as diamonds, rubies, crystals and pearls, according to the report.

Beijing also proposes to impose 20% tariff on the imports of gold accessories.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished



