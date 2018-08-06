Angola courts De Beers

Today

De Beers, which has a residual presence in Angola since 2014, has been invited contribute to the country's diamond production.

Group chief executive Bruce Cleaver who met with the Angolan president João Lourenço, was quoted by EIN as saying he was pleased to receive the invitation to mine diamonds in the southern African country.

De Beers’ prospecting licences for the Mulepe-1 kimberlite cluster in Angola expired in 2012.

The group told Rough & Polished in 2016 that it still considers Angola to be highly prospective and was negotiating with Endiama for a mineral investment contract.

In light of this, it maintained a small representative office in Luanda.

EIN reports that there had been a lack of concessions for the exploration of the diamonds issued by Endiama.

Angola recently ended the sale of diamonds to preferential customers.

It now allows diamond companies in Angola to freely sell up to 60 percent of their production.

De Beers was currently mining diamonds in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished