Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
Angola courts De Beers
Group chief executive Bruce Cleaver who met with the Angolan president João Lourenço, was quoted by EIN as saying he was pleased to receive the invitation to mine diamonds in the southern African country.
De Beers’ prospecting licences for the Mulepe-1 kimberlite cluster in Angola expired in 2012.
The group told Rough & Polished in 2016 that it still considers Angola to be highly prospective and was negotiating with Endiama for a mineral investment contract.
In light of this, it maintained a small representative office in Luanda.
EIN reports that there had been a lack of concessions for the exploration of the diamonds issued by Endiama.
Angola recently ended the sale of diamonds to preferential customers.
It now allows diamond companies in Angola to freely sell up to 60 percent of their production.
De Beers was currently mining diamonds in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished