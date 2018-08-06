Exclusive
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
GIA to provide $2 mn in scholarships to its students
The applicants from the GIA’s schools in Bangkok, California, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York, Surat and Taiwan will be able to benefit from the institute’s grants.
“With changing consumer trends and technological advancements in the industry, it is now more important than ever to have professional qualifications,” the agency quoted Duncan Pay, the GIA’s vice president and chief academic officer. “These scholarships help people follow their dreams and pursue their passion in gems and jewelry.”
GIA’s education is considered to provide the best training in the gem and jewelry sector. The institute’s educational program focuses on the latest research, technology, and time-tested experience.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished