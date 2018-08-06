GIA to provide $2 mn in scholarships to its students

Today

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will support the students who took up the institute’s gemology and jewelry manufacturing-arts courses, distance-education programs and lab classes by providing them with $2 mn scholarships, according to Rapaport.The applicants from the GIA’s schools in Bangkok, California, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York, Surat and Taiwan will be able to benefit from the institute’s grants.“With changing consumer trends and technological advancements in the industry, it is now more important than ever to have professional qualifications,” the agency quoted Duncan Pay, the GIA’s vice president and chief academic officer. “These scholarships help people follow their dreams and pursue their passion in gems and jewelry.”GIA’s education is considered to provide the best training in the gem and jewelry sector. The institute’s educational program focuses on the latest research, technology, and time-tested experience.