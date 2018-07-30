ALROSA’s Board approves new dividend policy and recommends 6M 2018 interim dividends of at least RUB 5.93 per share

The Supervisory Board of ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, on 6 August 2018 approved Financial Policy, the new Dividend Policy, and made a preliminary recommendation for the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay 6M’18 interim dividends.

In line with the new dividend policy, dividends will be paid twice a year (for the first six months and for twelve months of the year, net of dividends for the first six months paid previously). Previuosly, dividends were paid once a year based on the Company’s annual results.

The Company has decided to use free cash flow (FCF ) representing the operating cash flow net of capital expenditure as a new basis for calculating dividend payments.

The Supervisory Board, when recommending dividend payout, shall be guided by the level of Net Debt2 / EBITDA3 ratio.

The Supervisory Board made a preliminary recommendation for the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay dividends based on the Company’s 6M 2018 results of at least RUB 5.93 per share, or 70% of free cash flow based on the IFRS financials planned to be published on 24 August 2018.

ALROSA’s Financial Policy outlines key approaches to short-, medium- and long-term liquidity management.

Pursuant to the Financial Policy, the Company plans to keep the target Net Debt / EBITDA ratio between 0.5x and 1.0x in the medium- and long term.



