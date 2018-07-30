Lucapa recovers more special, coloured diamonds from Mothae

Lucapa Diamond said it has recovered more special diamonds, including a 28 carat stone from the ongoing bulk sampling programme at its 70 percent-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho.

It also recovered two light pink diamonds from the north zone of the Mothae kimberlite pipe.

“These recoveries, together with the recovery of a 3 carat pink diamond in the historic bulk sampling conducted in 2008-2012, are proof that Mothae also hosts pink diamonds,” said Lucapa.

The company recently unearthed other specials including an 89 carat yellow from the south-east zone, a 25 carat yellow from the neck zone and a 12 carat white from the north zone.

The ongoing bulk sampling programme was designed to expand the published +1 million carat JORC resource by testing areas of the Mothae kimberlite pipe which are not included in the resource or which require further sampling to enhance the resource.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



