Lithoquest begins 2018 drill programme at North Kimberley project

Lithoquest Diamonds said it has commenced the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project in Western Australia.It said in a statement that it recovered micro-diamonds from a small sample of outcrop last April and had deployed a truck mounted diamond drill rig to target area 702.Drilling was also planned for target area 701.Meanwhile, the company said three new high-priority kimberlite targets had been identified by field work currently being conducted at the property.“These targets are supported by historical results which include kimberlite indicator minerals as well as diamonds,” it said.“Through the month of August, field work will continue in order to identify additional targets.”