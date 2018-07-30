Exclusive
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
Yesterday
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
Fancy color diamond prices stable in Q2 2018
Image credit: FCRF
FCRF’s Fancy Color Diamond Index indicated an overall rise of 0.1% in Q2 2018 for yellow, pink and blue fancy color diamonds, in all sizes and saturations. However, after having gradually decreased over the past 4 years, prices of yellow fancy color diamonds increased by 0.2% in Q2 2018, with fancy intense yellow outperforming all other saturation categories.
The prices of blue fancy color diamonds increased by 1.5% during Q2 2018, continuing the trend over the past 2 years. Prices of 2 carat fancy pink, 1 carat intense pink, and 3 carat vivid pink increased by 2% in this quarter, while the pink category as a whole decreased by 0.5%.
In Q2 2018, throughout all colors the prices of 1 – 3 carat stones increased, while prices of 3 carats and above slightly decreased.
On a year-to-year basis, when compared to Q2 2017, the Fancy Color Diamond Index increased by 0.5%, with blue prices up 5.7% and yellow and pink prices down by 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished