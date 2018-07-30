Fancy color diamond prices stable in Q2 2018

Today

Image credit: FCRF

Fancy color diamond prices showed no significant change in the second quarter of 2018, the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) says a press note from FCRF.FCRF’s Fancy Color Diamond Index indicated an overall rise of 0.1% in Q2 2018 for yellow, pink and blue fancy color diamonds, in all sizes and saturations. However, after having gradually decreased over the past 4 years, prices of yellow fancy color diamonds increased by 0.2% in Q2 2018, with fancy intense yellow outperforming all other saturation categories.The prices of blue fancy color diamonds increased by 1.5% during Q2 2018, continuing the trend over the past 2 years. Prices of 2 carat fancy pink, 1 carat intense pink, and 3 carat vivid pink increased by 2% in this quarter, while the pink category as a whole decreased by 0.5%.In Q2 2018, throughout all colors the prices of 1 – 3 carat stones increased, while prices of 3 carats and above slightly decreased.On a year-to-year basis, when compared to Q2 2017, the Fancy Color Diamond Index increased by 0.5%, with blue prices up 5.7% and yellow and pink prices down by 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.