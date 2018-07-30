IDE bans two traders for switching natural diamonds with lab grown stones

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has banned two bourse members for allegedly replacing natural diamonds of D-color, high-clarity polished diamonds weighing 3 to 5 carats with lab-grown stones, says a report in diamonds.net.

The suspect traders visited a company’s office in the bourse to view the goods.The firm later discovered the misdeed when it checked the three stones in a detection machine. Closed-circuit television footage helped the firm track down the suspects.

The case involved “switching stones worth hundreds of thousands of dollars at the expense of another bourse member,” Israel Vanchovsky, the IDE’s deputy director general had reportedly said earlier last week. However, the Bourse executives investigated the case and reported the suspected fraud to the police last week.

While IDE has expelled one of the trade members for life, it has banned the other suspect for 37 months, ensuring that he has to go through the full admission process if he wishes to return to the bourse.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



