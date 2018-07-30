Exclusive
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
IDE bans two traders for switching natural diamonds with lab grown stones
The suspect traders visited a company’s office in the bourse to view the goods.The firm later discovered the misdeed when it checked the three stones in a detection machine. Closed-circuit television footage helped the firm track down the suspects.
The case involved “switching stones worth hundreds of thousands of dollars at the expense of another bourse member,” Israel Vanchovsky, the IDE’s deputy director general had reportedly said earlier last week. However, the Bourse executives investigated the case and reported the suspected fraud to the police last week.
While IDE has expelled one of the trade members for life, it has banned the other suspect for 37 months, ensuring that he has to go through the full admission process if he wishes to return to the bourse.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished