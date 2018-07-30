Exclusive
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
ALROSA sells main diamond from Dynasty collection
ALROSA held an auction for the sale of the Dynasty diamond at its own electronic trading platform on August 2, 2018. The Dynasty stone, a 51.38-carat traditional round brilliant-cut diamond, D color (colorless), VVS1 clarity (with no inclusions), is the purest of all large diamonds manufactured throughout the Russian jewelry history. Following the auction, it has officially become the most expensive stone ever sold by ALROSA.
The Dynasty collection consisted of five diamonds manufactured from a 179-carat rough diamond. It took a year and a half to create the collection. The collection was manufactured by experts from the cutting and polishing division of the Company – DIAMONDS ALROSA branch.
In November 2017, ALROSA held the first auction for the sale of the collection. Four of five stones were sold at this auction, the excess of final prices over reserve prices averaged about 30%.
“We are happy to announce the successful sale of the whole Dynasty collection. For ALROSA it was the first experience of creating our own collection of diamonds, of a road show in different countries worldwide, and of the sale at an electronic platform. Today we can finally say that this experience has become a success for the Company. The total revenue from the sale of the Dynasty collection amounted to about USD 10 million, which is in line with our initial estimates. We will keep on working and introducing new diamond collections to the market,” said ALROSA CEO Sergey IVANOV.