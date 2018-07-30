Gem Diamonds registers record tender revenues in H1

Today

Gem Diamonds, which has a 70 percent stake in the Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, has registered record rough tender revenues of $169.2mln from diamonds mined in the first half of its financial year, a 43 percent jump on the second half of 2017.The average price per carat of diamonds sold during the period leaped 33 percent to $2,742 from $2,061, it said.It recovered 10 diamonds greater than 100 carats over the period.Company chief executive Clifford Elphick said the improved recoveries combined with the discovery and subsequent sale of the 910 carat Lesotho Legend for $40 million last March had generated a strong financial performance for the first half.Meanwhile, Gem Diamonds said it had commenced a formal sale process for its Ghaghoo mine, in Botswana with initial non-binding offers having been received.