Zim to commission new plant in Marange, eyes 3 mln cts of diamonds

Today

The Zimbabwean government said it will soon commission a new plant for crushing and recovery of diamonds in Marange.

Mines minister Winston Chitando was quoted by NewsDay as saying that the move would boost diamond output.

The government-backed $80 million recapitalisation programme enabled the acquisition of mining equipment from Belarus.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive officer, Morris Mpofu, said they were targeting to produce 3 million carats of diamonds this year.

“We have hit one million mark in the first four months of the year and we are targeting to produce about three million carats at the end of the year, up from 1, 8 million produced last year because we are set to start processing at a new conglomerate crushing and diamond recovery plant that was constructed in Marange,” he was quoted as saying.

“The plant will have the capacity to crush 450 tonnes of ore per hour and this means it will have the capacity to produce 600 000 carats at full throttle annually, but we will start off at half our capacity.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



