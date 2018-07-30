Rio Tinto’s diamond net earnings up in H1 2018; revenue drops

Exclusive
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Rio Tinto’s diamond net earnings up in H1 2018; revenue drops
However, the Company’s diamond revenue for Q1 2018 was marginally lower at $323 mn as compared to $340 mn for H1 2017. But EBITDA for diamonds for the period rose to $132 mn from US $97 mn for the same period in the previous year; and net earnings were substantially higher for H1 2018, standing at $55 mn as compared to $19 mn for H1 2017.
Rio Tinto’s diamond production was nine per cent higher than in H1 2017 with higher carat production at Argyle. This was due to an increase in tonnes processed, following improved plant availability which offset the marginally lower production at Diavik due to lower recovered grades.
The development of the A21 project at Diavik is ahead of schedule with first ore uncovered in March and the mine is expected to be at full production capacity during the fourth quarter of 2018. Rio Tinto’s diamond production guidance for 2018 is between 17 and 20 mn carats.
J-S Jacques, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto, said, “We have reported another strong set of results with underlying EBITDA of $9.2 bn and operating cash flow of $5.2 bn. In a favourable market environment, our Tier 1 assets and strong operational capability have achieved a 43 per cent EBITDA margin. Inflationary pressures are being experienced across the industry, but we have been able to offset these through our mine-to-market productivity programme. As a result, we continue to deliver superior shareholder returns with a record interim dividend of $2.2 bn and a $1.0 bn top-up to our existing share buy-back programme. In addition, in 2018 we have announced $5.0 bn of divestments. The board has today approved that these disposal proceeds, net of tax, will be returned to our shareholders, with the precise timing and form to be determined.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished