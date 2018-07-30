Seasonal slowdown affects diamond marketing

Login
Registration

Exclusive

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton

Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...

09 july 2018

“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain

Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...

02 july 2018

In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly

Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...

25 june 2018

Seasonal slowdown affects diamond marketing

Today
News

According to RAPAPORT, diamond prices saw a tiny decline during a seasonal vacation period. US suppliers were reluctant to give big discounts after a positive first half of the year.
After having returned from vacations, US retailers had difficulties restocking their supplies as they released their goods during the second quarter whin prices were up.
Prices for rough and polished diamonds remain relatively stable. Rough prices increased an estimated 4% in the first half of 2018.
US and China show steady interest in 0.50-carat, D to G, VS to SI diamonds and rising interest in 0.70-carat, G to J, VS to SI. There is a weak demand for small stones, says the note from the agency.
Currency exchange rates have negatively influenced Chinese and Indian local retailers’ budgets, who became interested in lower quality products. 
Yet, Hong Kong diamond sector has enjoyed a steady growth which is very encouraging before the September Hong Kong show and the October 1 Golden Week retail season. The optimistic mood, which is prevailing in the US and Chinese diamond sector, supports the market for the second half of the year.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished