Seasonal slowdown affects diamond marketing

According to RAPAPORT, diamond prices saw a tiny decline during a seasonal vacation period. US suppliers were reluctant to give big discounts after a positive first half of the year.

After having returned from vacations, US retailers had difficulties restocking their supplies as they released their goods during the second quarter whin prices were up.

Prices for rough and polished diamonds remain relatively stable. Rough prices increased an estimated 4% in the first half of 2018.

US and China show steady interest in 0.50-carat, D to G, VS to SI diamonds and rising interest in 0.70-carat, G to J, VS to SI. There is a weak demand for small stones, says the note from the agency.

Currency exchange rates have negatively influenced Chinese and Indian local retailers’ budgets, who became interested in lower quality products.

Yet, Hong Kong diamond sector has enjoyed a steady growth which is very encouraging before the September Hong Kong show and the October 1 Golden Week retail season. The optimistic mood, which is prevailing in the US and Chinese diamond sector, supports the market for the second half of the year.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished