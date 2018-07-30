Lucapa lauds enactment of new diamond marketing policy in Angola

Today

Lucapa Diamond, which operates and owns the Lulo diamond project in Angola in partnership with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, said a new policy regarding the marketing of the country’s diamond production has been formally enacted.Angolan President Joao Lourenco issued a decree last month to launch new marketing policies for the country’s diamond production.Lucapa said it was advised Wednesday that the decree had been formally gazetted, thus bringing Angola’s new diamond marketing policies into law.“The fact that President Lourenco and his Government have enacted the new diamond marketing laws so expeditiously is further proof that the Angolan diamond sector is open for business,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.“As a company which has operated successfully in Angola for a decade, Lucapa congratulates President Lourenco and his Government and we look forward to implementation of the new policy as the Lulo partners continue to develop the Lulo concession.”The new laws were central to Luanda’s drive to double the country’s diamond production by implementing more favourable investment and marketing policies designed to increase foreign investment in the diamond sector and grow its contribution to government fiscus.