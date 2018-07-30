Lucapa lauds enactment of new diamond marketing policy in Angola

Exclusive
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Lucapa lauds enactment of new diamond marketing policy in Angola
Angolan President Joao Lourenco issued a decree last month to launch new marketing policies for the country’s diamond production.
Lucapa said it was advised Wednesday that the decree had been formally gazetted, thus bringing Angola’s new diamond marketing policies into law.
“The fact that President Lourenco and his Government have enacted the new diamond marketing laws so expeditiously is further proof that the Angolan diamond sector is open for business,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“As a company which has operated successfully in Angola for a decade, Lucapa congratulates President Lourenco and his Government and we look forward to implementation of the new policy as the Lulo partners continue to develop the Lulo concession.”
The new laws were central to Luanda’s drive to double the country’s diamond production by implementing more favourable investment and marketing policies designed to increase foreign investment in the diamond sector and grow its contribution to government fiscus.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished