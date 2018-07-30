Peregrine seeks security holders’ approval of De Beers deal

Today

Peregrine Diamonds has been granted an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which paves way for the holding of a special meeting of its security holders to consider plans by De Beers to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81 million).

The special meeting would be held on August 31.

Peregrine, which owns the Chidliak diamond resource in Canada’s Nunavut Territory, said shareholders would be asked to approve a reduction in the capital of the common shares of the company.

It said its directors had unanimously recommended that security holders vote for the arrangement and that shareholders vote for the stated capital reduction.

De Beers said last month that the transaction would be executed via a plan of arrangement, which was set for September.

The Chidliak resource was discovered in 2008 and 74 kimberlite pipes had been identified at the project, including the CH-6 and CH-7 pipes, which are the current focus of the mine’s first phase diamond development programme.

The diamond development programme had a total inferred mineral resource in excess of 22 million carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished