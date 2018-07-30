GIT urges consumers to buy certified diamonds from renowned labs

The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has urged consumers to purchase diamond and diamond jewelry only with certification from leading laboratories. This advice comes after CIBJO revealed at its 2017 annual congress that increasing amount of synthetic diamonds are being circulated in the market.

Ms. Duangkamol Jiambutr, the director of GIT said that diamond simulants including natural gems such as colorless zircon and colorless sapphire as well as synthetic diamond are being used as diamond substitutes.

“Although there is a mixing of natural diamonds with lab-grown diamonds, especially melee diamonds which are sold in big lots, consumers should not worry excessively because the authenticity of diamonds can be tested and identified by renowned laboratories,” Ms. Jiambutr said.

Meanwhile, GIT has carried out the Buy With Confidence (BWC) program to boost confidence in consumers and tourists who buy gem and jewelry in Thailand. GIT has granted BWC symbol to participating shops and companies selling good quality jewelry products which received GIT certification.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



