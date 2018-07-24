Botswana Diamonds makes progress at Vutomi, awarded prospecting rights over 3 kimberlites

Botswana Diamonds said chemical analyses of 3,100 garnets and spinels recovered from the eight kimberlites rediscovered by Vutomi within its Free State project, in South Africa has indicated high abundances of diamond inclusion type chemical compositions.

It said the kimberlites were, therefore, rated as being of high interest in terms of diamond bearing potential.

The results, said Botswana Diamonds, also indicated a preponderance of G9 and a few G10 garnets, similar to the chemical signatures present in the neighbouring iconic mines at Jagersfontein and at Koffiefontein.

“Vutomi, our associate company in South Africa, is very active. The final analyses of samples from the 8 Free State kimberlites improves the prospects for the pipes containing diamonds,” said company chairperson John Teeling.

“A drilling campaign will follow.”

Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said Vutomi had been awarded a prospecting licence close to the famous Cullinan mine over three kimberlite pipes known to contain diamonds.

“This is a valuable addition to our portfolio of exploration assets,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished