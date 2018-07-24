De Beers sixth sightholder sale dips to $530 mln

Login
Registration

Exclusive

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

Yesterday

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton

Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...

09 july 2018

“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain

Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...

02 july 2018

In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly

Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...

25 june 2018

De Beers sixth sightholder sale dips to $530 mln

Today
News

Anglo American said De Beers' sixth sightholder sale of the year raked in $530 million, a decrease of 9.2 percent compared with the previous cycle’s $581 million.
Although the fifth sales cycle earnings were provisional they also dropped 8.3 percent against $576 million that De Beers realised during the same period, a year earlier.
“In the sixth sales cycle of the year, demand for De Beers rough diamonds was in line with expectations during the seasonally quieter summer period for the industry’s midstream sector,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
De Beers said last week that its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) eased 9 percent to $712 million in the first half of 2018 compared to $786 million, a year earlier, due to higher costs.
The group’s cost of production jumped 6 percent to $67 per carat driven by the impact of unfavourable exchange rate movements and waste mining costs.
Its total revenue was $3.2 billion from last year’s 3.1 billion, while rough diamond sales were maintained at $2.9 billion.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished


Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished