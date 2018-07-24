De Beers sixth sightholder sale dips to $530 mln

Today

Anglo American said De Beers' sixth sightholder sale of the year raked in $530 million, a decrease of 9.2 percent compared with the previous cycle’s $581 million.

Although the fifth sales cycle earnings were provisional they also dropped 8.3 percent against $576 million that De Beers realised during the same period, a year earlier.

“In the sixth sales cycle of the year, demand for De Beers rough diamonds was in line with expectations during the seasonally quieter summer period for the industry’s midstream sector,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

De Beers said last week that its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) eased 9 percent to $712 million in the first half of 2018 compared to $786 million, a year earlier, due to higher costs.

The group’s cost of production jumped 6 percent to $67 per carat driven by the impact of unfavourable exchange rate movements and waste mining costs.

Its total revenue was $3.2 billion from last year’s 3.1 billion, while rough diamond sales were maintained at $2.9 billion.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



