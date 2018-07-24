DDI highlights continued partnership with Rubel & Ménasché

Today

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) said that they would continue its partnership with Rubel & Ménasché, the Paris-based diamantaire. DDI has worked with Rubel & Ménasché since 2012, says the press note from DDI.

"We're thrilled for the continued partnership as 2018 is a big year for us," says Dorothée Gizenga, Executive Director of DDI. "With their support of our core programs, Rubel & Ménasché are helping make a difference for artisinal diamond miners around the world."

Rubel & Ménasché is providing core funding for different programs launched by DDI such as outreach and education. With their assistance, DDI helps improve the working and living conditions of artisanal diamond miners and their communities to become more self-sustaining.

Rubel & Ménasché also supports DDI through DDI's Goodwill Ambassador program. Élodie Daguzan, Head of Communication and Industry Relations for the diamantaire, was named DDI's first Goodwill Ambassador earlier this year.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished