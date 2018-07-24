Exclusive
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors
Lucapa recovers another special diamond at Mothae
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
The diamond, unearthed from the north zone, was the first special recovered from that section of the Mothae kimberlite pipe from the bulk sampling.
It said the latest recovery at Mothae meant that all three zones sampled had produced specials.
An 89 carat was the largest special recovered from the south-east zone and a 25 carat was also recovered from the neck zone in May and June respectively.
“The concurrent Mothae bulk sampling program was planned to provide additional data over and above the information used to compile the original JORC resource,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“Certain areas of the kimberlite pipe which hadn’t historically been sampled (neck zone), or where there had been very limited historical testing (south-east and north zones), were thought to be underestimated as a result.”
The Mothae kimberlite pipe was a high-quality diamond resource located within 5km of Letšeng, the highest US dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished