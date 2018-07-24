Lucapa recovers another special diamond at Mothae

Today

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 11.88 carat diamond from the ongoing bulk sampling programme at its 70 percent-owned Mothae diamond mine in Lesotho.The diamond, unearthed from the north zone, was the first special recovered from that section of the Mothae kimberlite pipe from the bulk sampling.It said the latest recovery at Mothae meant that all three zones sampled had produced specials.An 89 carat was the largest special recovered from the south-east zone and a 25 carat was also recovered from the neck zone in May and June respectively.“The concurrent Mothae bulk sampling program was planned to provide additional data over and above the information used to compile the original JORC resource,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.“Certain areas of the kimberlite pipe which hadn’t historically been sampled (neck zone), or where there had been very limited historical testing (south-east and north zones), were thought to be underestimated as a result.”The Mothae kimberlite pipe was a high-quality diamond resource located within 5km of Letšeng, the highest US dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.