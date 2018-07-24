Lucapa Diamond makes board changes

Today

Lucapa Diamond said Ross Stanley, who has an extensive background in the resources industry in Australia and Africa, has joined the company’s board as a non-executive director.It also said that Gordon Gilchrist and Albert Thamm had stepped down as non-executive directors.“Ross is a well-respected resources industry figure who brings an extremely valuable and complementary skill set to the Lucapa Board through his extensive and successful background in the global mining and exploration industries,” said Lucapa chairperson Miles Kennedy.“Gordon and Albert have been exceptional servants to Lucapa for many years and I express my heart-felt gratitude for the contributions both have made towards building Lucapa from a small exploration company to a growing producer of world class diamonds.”Stanley was said to be the founder and managing director of Stanley Mining Services prior to its merger with Layne Christensen in 1997.Lucapa had a portfolio of high-quality production, development and exploration assets in Angola, Lesotho, Australia and Botswana.Its flagship asset was the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola, which had produced 11 +100ct diamonds to date.