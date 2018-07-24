Exclusive
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
Today
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Lucapa Diamond makes board changes
It also said that Gordon Gilchrist and Albert Thamm had stepped down as non-executive directors.
“Ross is a well-respected resources industry figure who brings an extremely valuable and complementary skill set to the Lucapa Board through his extensive and successful background in the global mining and exploration industries,” said Lucapa chairperson Miles Kennedy.
“Gordon and Albert have been exceptional servants to Lucapa for many years and I express my heart-felt gratitude for the contributions both have made towards building Lucapa from a small exploration company to a growing producer of world class diamonds.”
Stanley was said to be the founder and managing director of Stanley Mining Services prior to its merger with Layne Christensen in 1997.
Lucapa had a portfolio of high-quality production, development and exploration assets in Angola, Lesotho, Australia and Botswana.
Its flagship asset was the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola, which had produced 11 +100ct diamonds to date.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished