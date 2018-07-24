NCDIA opens office in Bangkok

The Natural Color Diamond Association (NCDIA) opened a new office at the Jewelry Trade Center in Bangkok recently, bringing it closer to other industry organizations.The location also houses the Bangkok Diamonds and Precious Stones Exchange (BDPE), as well as the Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences (AIGS) laboratory.

“NCDIA and the BDPE’s board of directors are in alignment and will speak with ‘one voice’ to the Thai government, advocating for laws that facilitate and promote the diamond business as a whole,” said Barbara Wheat, director of NCDIA Asia and vice president of international relations for the Ho Group of Companies, which includes AIGS.

The new office will be used to hold educational seminars for consumers on natural colored diamonds. Additionally, the AIGS is working on issuing a ‘quality mark’ to raise awareness and appreciation of natural colored diamonds, while NCDIA Asia is working on an exclusive colored-diamond exhibition to be held in China in 2019.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



