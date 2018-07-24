Gem Diamonds recovers 11th +100 ct stone since January

Gem Diamonds has recovered a 100.5 carat, “top” white colour Type IIa diamond from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
It said in a statement Friday that the latest recovery was its 11th diamond of over 100 carats recovered this year.
Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick said earlier this year that the frequency of large diamond recoveries was due to the ongoing technical improvements made at the Letšeng mine.
The Lesotho Legend, a high-quality 910 carat, D Colour Type IIa diamond, recovered on 15 January and sold on 12 March for $40 million was the largest diamond recovered to date at the Letšeng mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished