Lab-grown stones are also diamonds - FTC

Image credit: De Beers

According to RAPAPORT, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) broadened its definition of “diamond” as it had amended its jewelry guidelines. Now the notion of “lab-grown diamond” is also referred to as a “diamond”.As of FTC, before the diamond was defined as a natural mineral, but today such a definition is no longer relevant as lab-grown stones are considered diamonds as well, inspite of not being unearthed.“When the commission first used this definition in 1956, there was only one type of diamond product on the market — natural stones mined from the earth,” the FTC said. “Since then, technological advances have made it possible to create diamonds in a laboratory. These stones have essentially the same optical, physical and chemical properties as mined diamonds. Thus, they are diamonds.”According to the report, it is also necessary to define the notion of “cultured”, when describing the origin of lab-grown diamonds. FTC suggests using such words as “man-made,” “lab-grown” or “foundry” as the commission believes that the word “synthetic”, which is frequently used to describe lab-grown stones, evokes negative associations among consumers. They think that such term qualifies the stones as fake and artificial.The agency also noted that the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) intends to better address the jewelry guidelines before commenting on this subject.