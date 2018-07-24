Frontier intersects fresh kimberlite at SA diamond project

Frontier Diamonds said it has intersected fresh kimberlite during blast hole drilling at its Bellsbank diamond project, in South Africa.

The uncalcretised kimberlite material was found at a depth of 27 metres and the exploration pit being mined was designed to extract a minimum bulk sample of 100,000 tonnes.

“We are now in a position to rapidly access the primary ore body and conduct a proper bulk sample, followed by processing of this material at our new Sedibeng dual-purpose plant,” said Frontier chief executive Jan Louw.

“This will enable a detailed economic assessment of the Bellsbank pipe, with the CPR also allowing us to leverage all historic and current exploration data into this exercise.”

It said grade of the pipe was estimated between 10 and 30 carats per hundred tonnes.

The biggest stone recovered from a plant commissioning sample taken from shallower, calcretised Bellsbank material was 1.45 carats, said Frontier.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



