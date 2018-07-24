Israel’s polished diamond exports dip

Yesterday

Polished-diamond exports out of Israel declined 6% in the first half of the year, according to data the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labor, says a report in diamonds.net.The drop is the nation’s fourth consecutive first-half decline in polished exports.

Export volume slipped 5%, with the average price down 1%. The country also received a lower total value of rough during the half year than the same period in 2017.

Israel exports significantly more goods overseas in the first six months than it does in the second, as retailers restock their inventories in the early months of the year after the holidays.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



