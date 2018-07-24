Lucapa’s Lulo boosts Q2 output

Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), which is 40 percent owned and operated by Lucapa Diamond, produced 5,058 carats of diamonds in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 20 percent from 4,203 carats produced, a year earlier.

The mine, according to Lucapa, also continued to regularly produce large and premium-value diamonds during the period under consideration, with the number of Special diamonds recovered growing 7 percent to 61, bringing to 118 the total number of specials produced in the first half of 2018.

It said the total weight of specials produced during the quarter jumped 18 percent to 1,412 carats, which saw the first half total rising 22 percent to 2,838 carats.

Meanwhile, SML earned $5 million from 3,413 carats of diamonds sold during the quarter at an average price of $1,479 per carat.

The company’s first half sales reached $15.9 million at $1,642 per carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



