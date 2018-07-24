Representatives of major shareholders to get to know about production activities of “Severalmaz”

25 july 2018

This Friday the representatives from 10 largest Russian and international investment funds and banks will visit the facilities of PJSC “Severalmaz” to get to know about the production activities of the company.

Analysts and portfolio managers of such companies as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, HSBC, VTB Capital, April Capital and others will become the guests of “Severalmaz”.

“Such study visits to ALROSA’s production facilities is a key part of cooperation with our current and potential investors. It is important for us to know that they have an opportunity to see with their own eyes the principal technological processes, get realistic idea about the state of production, examine the performance of the applied technologies, the degree of automation and, of course, safe working conditions,” said ALROSA Vice CEO Aleksey Fillipovskiy.

PJSC “Severalmaz” is ALROSA’s subsidiary. It has mining operations on Archangelskaya and Karpinskogo-1 pipes in Archangelsky Region.



