De Beers relocates 200 elephants from SA to Mozambique

25 july 2018

De Beers said it is transporting 200 elephants across 1,500km from its Venetia Limpopo Nature Reserve (VLNR) in South Africa to Mozambique.The move would help restore Mozambique’s elephant population.“This translocation is born of a deep sense of responsibility and is part of our wider commitment to continue to invest in new and innovative ways to protect the natural world,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.The first phase of the project, would see about 60 elephants being transported this month and August from the VLNR to Zinave National Park in central Mozambique.The remaining elephants would be moved to conservation areas that hold sufficient elephant carrying capacity within Mozambique from next year.The VLNR, which covers 32,000 hectares can accommodate about 60 elephants without adverse impacts on the surrounding ecosystem.It currently had more than 270 elephants on the reserve, as a result of natural population growth, with their presence risking extensive damage to an ecosystem that should sustain a diverse wildlife population.“Ecosystems require a range of fauna and flora to stay balanced,” said Peace Parks Foundation chief executive Werner Myburgh.“If you remove one species, such as elephant, it has a ripple effect on the whole system. The reintroduction of elephants to Mozambique will bring us one step closer to achieving our dream of restoring the landscape and establishing uninterrupted connectivity with seamless migration of wildlife across the parks within the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area.”De Beers would also provide the Peace Parks Foundation with US$500,000 over five years towards anti-poaching support measures.