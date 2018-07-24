Banking finance support to gem and jewellery sector declines by 10%: GJEPC

25 july 2018

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has stated in a statement that there has been at least 10 percent decline in bank finance to the gem and jewellery sector which will adversely impact exports out of the country. According to GJEPC, the exports of gem and Jewellery from India declined to 8.84 per cent from April to June 2018 to $10.1 bn compared to $11.1 bn in the same period last year.

Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “The Council is taking all efforts to self-regulate and instil confidence amongst key stakeholders through a slew of reforms. However, the industry is witnessing a crisis of sorts as the banks have curtailed lending to the traders and demanding collateral security and extensive documentation. In such a scenario, gem & jewellery industry, a $ 41 bn export industry will see a gradual decline in FY 2018-19. We are hoping that the Government will intervene and bring some relief to the ailing industry that contributes 7% to the GDP. It is time to bring back Interest subvention scheme to help in ease of doing business.”

Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Bank finance is the lifeline of the industry and any decrease would see a decrease in gem & jewellery exports as well. After all the efforts to make sure genuine players continue to get the finance, Banks are insisting for discounting that all customer invoices should be through the bank which is seriously hampering relationships with customers as well as cash flow on a daily basis. Banks have also taken away all benefits on assessment fees due to which cost of finance has gone up. Post the recent incident, banks and other financial institutions have become stringent and are insisting on a much higher collateral security against bank finance.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



