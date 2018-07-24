Lucapa’s Lulo pockets $2 mln from first H2 diamond sale

25 july 2018

Lucapa Diamond said the first sale of alluvial diamonds from the Lulo project in Angola, which it owns with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas has grossed $2 million.





Image credit: Lucapa Diamond





It said 2,527 carats were sold at an average price per carat of $800.

The July sale excluded four large white Specials and a pink coloured special that would be put for sale later this year, said Lucapa.

The specials included three large white and a coloured Special recovered in the first half of the year, along with a 114 carat diamond recovered earlier this month.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished