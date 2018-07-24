Firestone meets production target at Liqhobong

24 july 2018

Firestone Diamonds said it produced 263,512 carats at its Liqhobong mine in Lesotho in the fourth quarter, a 36.8 percent increase from the third quarter’s output of 192,604 carats.

The company’s full year total was 835,832 carats, which was within its production guidance of between 800,000 and 850,000 carats.

Firestone said 114 stones weighing more than 10.8 carats were recovered during the fourth quarter, but the average quality remained slightly below expectation with the recovery of fewer valuable stones.

“The fourth quarter saw record production. We were able to access the high grade blocks in the mine plan and thanks to excellent operational performance we were able to achieve record carat recoveries,” said Firestone chief executive Paul Bosma.

The company recorded a grade of 25.7 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) during the fourth quarter from the third quarter’s 22.2 cpht.

“As always, the average dollar per carat achieved is highly sensitive to the incidence of special stones, of which, we saw a lower incidence in this particular quarter,” he said.

“However, we continue to have grounds for optimism given the parts of the orebody we plan to exploit over the next 12 months.”

Meanwhile, Firestone said it sold 261,985 carats during the quarter at an average value of $71 per carat, yielding proceeds of $18.6 million compared with the third quarter’s $17.6 million. Average diamond values were lower than the previous quarter’s $81 per carat due mainly to the recovery of a higher proportion of run of mine category goods and fewer special stones.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



