Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
Firestone meets production target at Liqhobong
The company’s full year total was 835,832 carats, which was within its production guidance of between 800,000 and 850,000 carats.
Firestone said 114 stones weighing more than 10.8 carats were recovered during the fourth quarter, but the average quality remained slightly below expectation with the recovery of fewer valuable stones.
“The fourth quarter saw record production. We were able to access the high grade blocks in the mine plan and thanks to excellent operational performance we were able to achieve record carat recoveries,” said Firestone chief executive Paul Bosma.
The company recorded a grade of 25.7 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) during the fourth quarter from the third quarter’s 22.2 cpht.
“As always, the average dollar per carat achieved is highly sensitive to the incidence of special stones, of which, we saw a lower incidence in this particular quarter,” he said.
“However, we continue to have grounds for optimism given the parts of the orebody we plan to exploit over the next 12 months.”
Meanwhile, Firestone said it sold 261,985 carats during the quarter at an average value of $71 per carat, yielding proceeds of $18.6 million compared with the third quarter’s $17.6 million. Average diamond values were lower than the previous quarter’s $81 per carat due mainly to the recovery of a higher proportion of run of mine category goods and fewer special stones.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished