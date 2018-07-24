Petra boosts FY 2018 production, revenue

24 july 2018

Image credit: Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds said its annual output rose 15 percent to 4.6 million carats compared to 4 million carats, a year earlier, which helped its revenue grow 21 percent to $576.4 million.The group’s operating costs were in-line with expectations, in spite of inflationary pressures and additional costs incurred at the KEM joint venture, in South Africa, it said.“FY 2018 represents a solid progression for the group after the challenges of FY 2017 and H1 FY 2018, and places our production on a firm footing, backed up by a strong safety performance,” said company chief executive Johan Dippenaar.“The future focus of the group will be on the continued optimisation of production volumes and cost structures across our portfolio in order to maximise cash generation.”Production in the 2019 fiscal year was expected to be between 4.6 million and 4.8 million carats.However, output would range between 3.8 million and 4 million carats when excluding the KEM joint venture, which Petra wants to offload.The group’s net debt was reduced to $436.1 million as at 30 June 2018 from $513.9 million, a year earlier.