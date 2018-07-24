Sarine Technologies Ltd opens Lab in Mumbai

23 july 2018

Image credit: Sarine

Sarine Technologies Ltd held a celebratory event to mark the official opening of the Sarine Technology Lab in Mumbai. The event took place on July 10th at the Sofitel Mumbai BKC, it included a presentation about the Sarine Lab and the changes it brings to the industry by Sarine Group CEO, David Block. Industry leaders were receptive to the change the lab will bring through its AI technology based approach, and voiced their enthusiasm for the wave of transformation that is sweeping the industry.David Block noted, “Objective grading reports play a significant role in our industry, enabling efficient trade and empowering consumers to purchase with confidence. We are proud to lead the technological evolution in this area that will significantly improve accuracy and repeatability. The India lab opening is an important and exciting milestone for Sarine that has been continuously supporting the Indian leadership in diamond manufacturing and trading for the last three decades."