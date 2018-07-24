De Beers to acquire Peregrine Diamonds for $81 mln

De Beers is set to acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding securities of Peregrine Diamonds, which owns the Chidliak diamond resource in Canada’s Nunavut Territory, for C$107 million ($81 million).

The transaction would be executed via a plan of arrangement, which was set for September.

De Beers said the transaction had been “unanimously” recommended by Peregrine’s board of directors to security holders.

“The Chidliak resource holds significant development potential and will be an exciting addition to our portfolio,” said group chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“With a strong outlook for consumer demand, we are seeking new opportunities to invest in our future supply potential and look forward to growing our portfolio in Canada and working with community partners in the Nunavut Territory as we further develop the project.”

The Chidliak resource was discovered in 2008 and 74 kimberlite pipes had been identified at the project, including the CH-6 and CH-7 pipes, which are the current focus of the mine’s first phase diamond development programme.

The diamond development programme had a total inferred mineral resource in excess of 22 million carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



