Mountain Province boosts Q2 output to 1.9 mln cts

23 july 2018

Canada’s Mountain Province Diamonds second quarter output jumped 20 percent to 1.9 million carats compared with 1.6 million carats, a year earlier.

The diamonds were recovered at an average grade of about 2.15 carats per tonne, which was 2 percent higher than 2.10cpt recorded during the same quarter last year.

It said its year to date output was 3.6 million.

"The second quarter performance continues to follow the trend of ongoing excellent performance set by the GK Mine team, in a safe and sustainable manner,” said company chief executive Stuart Brown.

“We expect this trend to continue as we enter the second half of the year. The continued good performance is pleasing as the mine matures into its steady state production methodology of continuous improvement."

Mountain Province said it remained well positioned to achieve the upper end of its full year 2018 production guidance of 6.3 – 6.6 million carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



