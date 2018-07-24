The open pit mine on Zarya Pipe deposit reached depth of 100 meters

Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The open pit mine on Zarya Pipe deposit reached depth of 100 meters
The mining operations on Zarya deposit are carried out by Aikhal Mining and Processing Division. Total diamond resources of the deposit are estimated to contain 3.5 million carats of diamonds worth more than USD 1 billion. Its development will allow replacing the falling-out reserves of Komsomolskaya pipe, mining operations on which are nearing completion.
“The overburden removed from Zarya now amounted to 10 million cubic meters, and the open pit mine reached the depth of 100 meters. The kimberlite ore lies beneath 20 meters of overburden. The field infrastructure is developed at the same time. This year, drainage ditch construction, installation and adjustment of the pumping unit will be completed. The open pit mine construction is planned to be completed in 2019. The open pit mine is expected to reach its design capacity of 1,250 million tons of ore annually in 2021,” said Timofey Baishev, Deputy Head of production of Komsomolsky open pit mine.
The development of the field is planned to a depth of 300 meters with the extraction of 12 million tons of ore. The open pit mining of reserves is planned in 2030 to be finished. The average diamond content is estimated at 0.28 carats per ton of ore. The total investment will be about RUB 12 billion. About 130 people are involved in the open pit mine operations.