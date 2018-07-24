Arkhangelskgeoldobycha may eventually be bought by ALROSA

20 july 2018

According to an article published today by the Kommersant Daily, Russia’s Central Bank raised multibillion claims against the Otkrytie Holding and the VTB bank, which had given loans to this holding for the purchase of diamond miner Arkhangelskgeoldobycha (AGD) from LUKOIL for $1.45 bn, is now seeking to protect its position in regard to this asset. Thus, the holding might need to sell AGD, which is developing the Grib diamond field in the Archangelsk Region.







Image credit: AGD

In Russia, only ALROSA can buy such an asset and the newspaper’s sources do not deny that AGD may eventually be bought by this world’s largest diamond mining company, which, however, is ready to negotiate only “reasonable” sales terms. The Otkrytie Holding, though, says that it does not consider selling AGD.

The Kommersant quoted ALROSA as saying that “it hasn’t received any offer regarding the Grib diamond field and is not in the process of negotiation”. “Meanwhile, this is a good quality asset and ALROSA understands its actual price,” the company said.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished





