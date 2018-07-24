ALROSA helped 32 seriously ill children see the football stars

Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
ALROSA helped 32 seriously ill children see the football stars
Image credit: fifa.com
Charity Funds, operating in Russia, assisted the miner.
To realize this idea ALROSA has chosen the charity fund “Podari zhizn” as a partner. Together with this fund and other regional charity organizations they made the idea come real.
In its turn ALROSA assisted not only with providing with the tickets but also with their dispatch to the cities, where football matches were organized, the company also helped with Fan IDs and a number of other organizational issues.
Together with their relatives, the children saw the group matches of the championship and the play-off games in Volgograd, Ekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhniy Novgorod, Rostov-na-Donu, Saint Petersburg, Samara, Saransk and Sochi. Altogether there were 58 people going to the matches including the relatives.
“We have taken a decision to share this football fest with those who needed it the most. The beneficiaries of the charity funds represent courage and faith in their abilities. We are grateful to these children that they set an example for us and showed us how we should enjoy our lives and give up under no circumstances. To see them smiling is a gift for us and I am very happy that we could give them these emotions,” said ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov.