ALROSA helped 32 seriously ill children see the football stars

20 july 2018

Image credit: fifa.

com

ALROSA, the world’s largest mining company, helped 32 seriously ill children make their wishes come true and go to the World Cup in Russia FIFA 2018™.Charity Funds, operating in Russia, assisted the miner.To realize this idea ALROSA has chosen the charity fund “Podari zhizn” as a partner. Together with this fund and other regional charity organizations they made the idea come real.In its turn ALROSA assisted not only with providing with the tickets but also with their dispatch to the cities, where football matches were organized, the company also helped with Fan IDs and a number of other organizational issues.Together with their relatives, the children saw the group matches of the championship and the play-off games in Volgograd, Ekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhniy Novgorod, Rostov-na-Donu, Saint Petersburg, Samara, Saransk and Sochi. Altogether there were 58 people going to the matches including the relatives.“We have taken a decision to share this football fest with those who needed it the most. The beneficiaries of the charity funds represent courage and faith in their abilities. We are grateful to these children that they set an example for us and showed us how we should enjoy our lives and give up under no circumstances. To see them smiling is a gift for us and I am very happy that we could give them these emotions,” said ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov.