In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
Pangolin acquires significant stake in AK10 kimberlite
The diamond explorer said it also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Amulet Diamonds (AMU), which was currently evaluating the BK 11 kimberlite, about 3 km to the east of the AK 10 kimberlite.
“The geographical location of AK10, relative to the position of kimberlite 2125B/K11 (BK11), allows for natural and mutual synergies with respect to the future development of AK10,” it said.
Pangolin and AMU agreed that the latter should consider making available its small bulk sampling processing plant for the processing of bulk sampling material from AK10.
“The availability of the small bulk sampling plant to Pangolin will be subject to a separate and specific commercial agreement to be negotiated,” it said.
The companies further agreed that AMU would be offered the opportunity to participate with Pangolin on its share of AK10 in the JV with MCB.
Meanwhile, Pangolin said drilling on its projects in Botswana continued during the second quarter and was in progress.
“Due to large sample backlogs at laboratories, analytical results from the drilling conducted in the first quarter have not been received as yet,” said the diamond explorer.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished