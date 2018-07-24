Pangolin acquires significant stake in AK10 kimberlite

20 july 2018

Pangolin Diamonds has signed a joint venture agreement with Makanwu Civil Blasting (MCB), a private company in Botswana, which granted it the sole and exclusive option to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the AK10 diamond project.

The diamond explorer said it also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Amulet Diamonds (AMU), which was currently evaluating the BK 11 kimberlite, about 3 km to the east of the AK 10 kimberlite.

“The geographical location of AK10, relative to the position of kimberlite 2125B/K11 (BK11), allows for natural and mutual synergies with respect to the future development of AK10,” it said.

Pangolin and AMU agreed that the latter should consider making available its small bulk sampling processing plant for the processing of bulk sampling material from AK10.

“The availability of the small bulk sampling plant to Pangolin will be subject to a separate and specific commercial agreement to be negotiated,” it said.

The companies further agreed that AMU would be offered the opportunity to participate with Pangolin on its share of AK10 in the JV with MCB.

Meanwhile, Pangolin said drilling on its projects in Botswana continued during the second quarter and was in progress.

“Due to large sample backlogs at laboratories, analytical results from the drilling conducted in the first quarter have not been received as yet,” said the diamond explorer.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



