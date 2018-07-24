De Beers lifts Q2 output to 9 mln cts

Anglo American said De Beers’ rough production jumped 3 percent to 9 million carats in the second quarter of the year from 8,7 million, a year earlier, reflecting sustained healthy trading conditions.

Debswana in Botswana registered a 6 percent increase in production to 6.3 million carats in response to stronger trading conditions.

Output in Canada jumped 17 percent to 1.2 million carats due to the completion of the ramp-up at Gahcho Kué.

Namdeb Holdings in Namibia saw its output rising 32 percent to 500 000 carats driven by access to consistently higher grades at the land operations and technology-led optimisation of the marine drill fleet.

However, De Beers’ output in South Africa dropped 28 percent to 1 million carats as a result of a period of suspended production at Venetia following a fatal incident in March.

Anglo also said De Beers’ rough sales volumes were 10 million carats from three sales cycles in the second quarter compared with 5.9 million carats from two sales cycles in the second quarter last year.

“In addition to the different number of sales cycles over the period, sales volumes benefited from positive sentiment in the midstream following growth in consumer demand for diamond jewellery in late 2017, and a continuing positive outlook,” it said.

Anglo said the first half 2018 average realised rough diamond price increased by 4 percent to $162/carat compared with $156/carat, a year earlier due to a 1.6 percent jump in the average rough price index and an improvement in the sales mix.

De Beers’ full year production guidance remained unchanged at 34-36 million carats, subject to trading conditions.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



