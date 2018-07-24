Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
De Beers lifts Q2 output to 9 mln cts
Debswana in Botswana registered a 6 percent increase in production to 6.3 million carats in response to stronger trading conditions.
Output in Canada jumped 17 percent to 1.2 million carats due to the completion of the ramp-up at Gahcho Kué.
Namdeb Holdings in Namibia saw its output rising 32 percent to 500 000 carats driven by access to consistently higher grades at the land operations and technology-led optimisation of the marine drill fleet.
However, De Beers’ output in South Africa dropped 28 percent to 1 million carats as a result of a period of suspended production at Venetia following a fatal incident in March.
Anglo also said De Beers’ rough sales volumes were 10 million carats from three sales cycles in the second quarter compared with 5.9 million carats from two sales cycles in the second quarter last year.
“In addition to the different number of sales cycles over the period, sales volumes benefited from positive sentiment in the midstream following growth in consumer demand for diamond jewellery in late 2017, and a continuing positive outlook,” it said.
Anglo said the first half 2018 average realised rough diamond price increased by 4 percent to $162/carat compared with $156/carat, a year earlier due to a 1.6 percent jump in the average rough price index and an improvement in the sales mix.
De Beers’ full year production guidance remained unchanged at 34-36 million carats, subject to trading conditions.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished