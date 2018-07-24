Moscow to host Jewellery Charity Ball 2018

19 july 2018

September 26, 2018, the sixth Jewellery Charity Ball “In honor of Russian jewelers” will be held in Moscow in a ceremonial hall of the Guild of Russian Jewellers. The ball is organized by the Guild of Russian Jewellers and the industrial media holding JUNWEX.

The Jewellery Charity Ball combines different kinds of arts – dancing, music, jewellery. The ball is aimed at revival and preservation of the best traditions of Russian culture, attraction of attention of the public to the jewellery sector, consolidation of the jewellery community representatives and demonstration of best pieces created by leading jewellery manufacturers.

The traditional charity lottery will take place at the ball. This year the money collected from the lottery will go to relevant training institutions, which givie courses to train jewellers, for them to buy technical equipment. These are: the P.A. Ovchinnikov Polytechnic College No 13 and the Carl Faberge Decorative and Applied Arts College.

The guests will be entertained with a costume ball in the best traditions of Russian dancing culture.

The ball offers different interactive activities. The retro photo booth will provide the guests with pictures obtained by means of 200-year-old technology.

However, the activities are not limited only to dancing, it is followed by the musical part of the ball. After that the guests will be invited to Gala dinner.

The owners and top managers of leading Russian jewellery companies from more than 30 Russian regions, the representatives of governmental organizations, art critics and collectors, artists and celebrities will be special guests at the ball.

The event’s host is Boris Cherkasov, a famous showman and director.