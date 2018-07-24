Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
Moscow to host Jewellery Charity Ball 2018
The Jewellery Charity Ball combines different kinds of arts – dancing, music, jewellery. The ball is aimed at revival and preservation of the best traditions of Russian culture, attraction of attention of the public to the jewellery sector, consolidation of the jewellery community representatives and demonstration of best pieces created by leading jewellery manufacturers.
The traditional charity lottery will take place at the ball. This year the money collected from the lottery will go to relevant training institutions, which givie courses to train jewellers, for them to buy technical equipment. These are: the P.A. Ovchinnikov Polytechnic College No 13 and the Carl Faberge Decorative and Applied Arts College.
The guests will be entertained with a costume ball in the best traditions of Russian dancing culture.
The ball offers different interactive activities. The retro photo booth will provide the guests with pictures obtained by means of 200-year-old technology.
However, the activities are not limited only to dancing, it is followed by the musical part of the ball. After that the guests will be invited to Gala dinner.
The owners and top managers of leading Russian jewellery companies from more than 30 Russian regions, the representatives of governmental organizations, art critics and collectors, artists and celebrities will be special guests at the ball.
The event’s host is Boris Cherkasov, a famous showman and director.